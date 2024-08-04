PARIS — Canada's Wyatt Sanford has taken home a bronze medal in Olympic men's boxing after falling to France's Sofiane Oumiha in the semifinals of the 63.5-kilogram category.

The judges scored the match 4-1 in favour of Oumiha.

There are two bronze medals in boxing, meaning those who made it to the semifinals are guaranteed a spot on the podium.

Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., defeated Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in the quarterfinals.

It marks Canada's first Olympic boxing medal since David Defiagbon's heavyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996.

Sanford took home the gold last year at the last Pan American Games in Santiago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.