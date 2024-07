Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a new world record in the women’s high jump at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday.

Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, set a new best mark of 2.10 metres.

The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

___

More Paris Olympics news: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games