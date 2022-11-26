Zloty had goal, two assists in Winnipeg's 6-3 win over Saskatoon Blades in WHL

SASKATOON — Ben Zloty had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Ice 6-3 over the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League on Friday.

Vladislav Shilo, Graham Sward, Conor Geekie, Owen Pederson and Ty Nash all scored one apiece for Winnipeg.

Ice goaltender Daniel Hauser saved 30 of 33 shots.

Saskatoon's goals came from Conner Roulette, Josh Pillar and Justin Lies, while Blades netminder Austin Elliott stopped 14 shots.

---

HURRICANES 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON, Man. - Tyson Laventure's second goal of the game held up as the winner as the Hurricanes edged the Wheat Kings.

Jett Jones and Logan McCutcheon added one apiece for Lethbridge, while Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin saved 37 shots.

Calder Anderson, Mason Ward and Nate Danielson scored for Brandon.

---

BRONCOS 5 OIL KINGS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Josh Davies recorded a hat trick to lift the Broncos past Edmonton.

Mathew Ward and Adam McNutt added a goal apiece, while Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck stopped 26 shots.

Carson Golder and Gavin Hodnett scored the Oil Kings' goals.

---

RAIDERS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY - Keaton Sorensen scored twice in Prince Albert's road win over the Hitmen.

Evan Herman, Landon Kosior and Owen Boucher added a goal each for Prince Albert, while Raiders netminder Tikhon Chaika saved 32 shots.

Zac Funk and Trey Patterson scored once for Calgary.

---

TIGERS 3 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. - Brendan Lee and Tyler MacKenzie scored for Medicine Hat in a shootout win over the Rebels.

Tigers netminder Beckett Langkow saved 29 of 31 shots.

Kai Uchacz and Talon Brigley scored for Red Deer, while Rebels goaltender Kyle Kelsey made 40 saves.

---

WARRIORS 3 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS - Brayden Yager's second-period goal held up as the winner in Moose Jaw's win over the Blazers.

Ryder Korczak and Ben Riche also scored for the Warriors, while goalie Connor Ungar kicked out 36 of 38 shots.

Daylan Kuefler and Logan Stankoven scored for Kamloops.

---

ROCKETS 4 SILVERTIPS 2

EVERETT, Wash. - Colton Dach had a goal and an assist to lead Kelowna past the Silvertips.

Max Graham, Nolan Flamand and Dylan Wightman added a goal apiece for the Rockets, while Talyn Boyko made 29 saves.

Jackson Berezowski and Ben Hemmerling scored for Everett.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 WINTERHAWKS 1

SEATTLE - Nolan Allan had a goal and two assists in the Thunderbirds' win over Portland.

Bryce Pickford, Kyle Crnkovic, Jared Davidson, Tij Iginla and Nico Myatovic all added a goal apiece for Seattle, while Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic turned aside 20 shots.

Gabe Klassen scored the lone goal for Portland.

---

PATS 3 GIANTS 0

VANCOUVER - Drew Sim made 47 saves to earn a shutout in Regina's victory over the Giants.

Sam Oremba, Tanner Howe and Borya Valis scored the Pats' goals.

Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman saved 32 shots.

_ This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.