A look at the key numbers in Halladay's career

TORONTO — Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday when his private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

A look at some of the key numbers that made up the right-hander's stellar career:

1 — The only save of Halladay's career came on April 7, 1999, when he pitched the final three innings in a 9-3 win over the host Minnesota Twins.

2 — Halladay is one of just two pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the post-season, and the only one to do it in the National League.

2 — Number of times Halladay won the Cy Young award as his league's top pitcher. He won the American League award with Toronto in 2003 and the National League award with Philadelphia in 2010, leading the majors in wins both times.

5 — Number of seasons in which Halladay eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark.

6 — The number of all-star appearances Halladay made. Four were with the Blue Jays, two with the Phillies.

20 — Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history as a member of the Phillies on May 29, 2010.

67 — Number of times Halladay went the distance in a complete game.

203-105 — Halladay's all-time regular-season record.

1998 — The year Halladay broke into the league. He picked up his first career win on the final game of the season, coming within one out of a no-hitter in just his second career start. He became the face of the franchise On Dec. 15, 2009, Halladay was dealt to Philadelphia for minor league prospects Travis d'Arnaud, Kyle Drabek, and Michael Taylor.

2013 — Halladay signed a one-day contract with Toronto on Dec. 9, 2013, to retire as a Blue Jay.

2,117 — The total number of batters Halladay fanned over his career.