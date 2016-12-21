We know NHL players remain very supportive of ongoing participation in the Winter Olympics. So, we shouldn't be surprised one of hockey's most powerful player agents is growing frustrated with the league's reluctance to commit to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

CAA Sports agent Pat Brisson, who represents Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Anze Kopitar, Auston Matthews and many of the NHL's stars, questions why the National Hockey League isn't more supportive of growing the game globally.

"Assuming the financial numbers are adding up from the IOC to the NHL standpoint so teams and players are protected financially. I only see great benefits for the growth of the game worldwide, especially with China and South Korea on the horizon. Isn't it what the mandate is? Is it further developing worldwide interest? Franchise value can only benefit from financial growth," Brisson told TSN.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr met Monday to discuss a number of matters, including the Olympics. However, no progress was made in their discussions.