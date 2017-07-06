KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Roland Alberg scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute and the Philadelphia Union tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Thursday night.

Kansas City (8-4-8) extended its undefeated run to six games with four draws. Philadelphia (6-7-5) had won two straight.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 49th minute for Sporting K.C. with his first goal of the season. He took a pass at the corner of the 18-yard box and split two defenders with a shot to the upper-right corner.

Alberg's penalty kick was set up after C.J. Sapong was taken down from behind by Benny Feilhaber at the top of the area. Alberg caught Tim Melia diving the wrong way.

Philadelphia goalkeeper John McCarthy took an awkward fall while blocking Saad Abdul-Salaam's open shot in the 39th minute but after some lengthy treatment, he was able to stay in the game. He made a reaction save on Latif Blessing's close-range redirection in the 71st.

Daniel Salloi pushed a shot from the penalty spot just wide in the 92nd minute for Sporting K.C., which was without Dom Dwyer, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi because of national team duty.