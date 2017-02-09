52m ago
Alfredsson tops TSN Hockey's Top 25 Senators
TSN.ca Staff
No. 11 is No. 1.
No player has made a bigger impact in the history of the Ottawa Senators than Daniel Alfredsson, who leads off TSN Hockey's list of the Top 25 players in their 25-year history.
Alfredsson, who played for 17 seasons in the nation's capital - 13 of them as captain - helped propel the Senators out of their lean expansion era and into Stanley Cup contenders.
He was the first Senators player to win a major NHL award, capturing the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1996 and also won the 2012 King Clancy Memorial Trophy and 2013 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. Scoring 426 career goals and 1,108 points, he also led the Senators to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2007.
Alfredsson is one of nine players from that team to make the Top 25, along with Jason Spezza (3rd), Wade Redden (5th), Dany Heatley (8th), Chris Phillips (9th), Mike Fisher (10th), Anton Volchenkov (20th), Chris Kelly (22nd) and Antoine Vermette (24th).
The list also includes four current Senators - captain and two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson (2nd) and forwards Kyle Turris (16th), Chris Neil (17th) and Mark Stone (18th).
The Top 25 Ottawa Senators
Nos. 1 - 5
|Player
|Years
|GP
|G
|PTS
|1. Daniel Alfredsson, RW
|1995-13
|1,178
|426
|1,108
|2. Erik Karlsson, D
|2009-17
|530
|108
|429
|3. Jason Spezza, C
|2002-14
|686
|251
|687
|4. Marian Hossa, RW
|1997-04
|467
|188
|390
|5. Wade Redden, D
|1996-08
|838
|101
|410
Nos. 6 - 10
|Player
|Years
|GP
|G
|PTS
|6. Zdeno Chara, D
|2001-06
|299
|51
|146
|7. Alexei Yashin, C
|1993-01
|504
|218
|491
|8. Dany Heatley, LW
|2005-09
|317
|180
|362
|9. Chris Phillips, D
|1995-15
|1,179
|71
|288
|10. Mike Fisher, RW
|1999-11
|675
|167
|348
Nos. 11 - 15
|Player
|Years
|GP
|G
|PTS
|11. Patrick Lalime, G
|1999-04
|283
|2.32
|.908
|12. Craig Anderson, G
|2010-17
|272
|2.62
|.920
|13. Martin Havlat, RW
|2000-06
|298
|105
|235
|14. Radek Bonk, C
|1995-04
|689
|152
|399
|15. Shawn McEachern, C
|1996-02
|454
|142
|304
No. 16 - 20
|Player
|Years
|GP
|G
|PTS
|16. Kyle Turris, C
|2011-17
|369
|105
|246
|17. Chris Neil, RW
|2001-17
|1,020
|112
|249
|18. Mark Stone, RW
|2012-17
|228
|71
|172
|19. Magnus Arvedson, LW
|1997-03
|393
|92
|210
|20. Anton Volchenkov, D
|2002-10
|428
|16
|94
Nos. 21 - 25
|Player
|Years
|GP
|G
|PTS
|21. Milan Michalek, LW
|2009-16
|412
|115
|224
|22. Chris Kelly, RW
|2003-17
|514
|79
|185
|23. Ron Tugnutt, G
|1996-00
|166
|2.32
|.906
|24. Antoine Vermette, C
|2003-09
|359
|80
|167
|25. Steve Duchesne, D
|1995-97
|140
|31
|83