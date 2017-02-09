No. 11 is No. 1.

No player has made a bigger impact in the history of the Ottawa Senators than Daniel Alfredsson, who leads off TSN Hockey's list of the Top 25 players in their 25-year history.

Alfredsson, who played for 17 seasons in the nation's capital - 13 of them as captain - helped propel the Senators out of their lean expansion era and into Stanley Cup contenders. 

He was the first Senators player to win a major NHL award, capturing the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1996 and also won the 2012 King Clancy Memorial Trophy and 2013 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. Scoring 426 career goals and 1,108 points, he also led the Senators to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2007.  

Alfredsson is one of nine players from that team to make the Top 25, along with Jason Spezza (3rd), Wade Redden (5th), Dany Heatley (8th), Chris Phillips (9th), Mike Fisher (10th), Anton Volchenkov (20th), Chris Kelly (22nd) and Antoine Vermette (24th).

The list also includes four current Senators - captain and two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson (2nd) and forwards Kyle Turris (16th), Chris Neil (17th) and Mark Stone (18th).

 

The Top 25 Ottawa Senators

Embedded Image

Nos. 1 - 5

 
Player Years GP G PTS
1. Daniel Alfredsson, RW 1995-13 1,178 426 1,108
2. Erik Karlsson, D 2009-17  530 108 429
3. Jason Spezza, C 2002-14 686 251 687
4. Marian Hossa, RW 1997-04 467 188 390
5. Wade Redden, D 1996-08 838 101 410
 

Embedded Image

Nos. 6 - 10

 
Player Years GP G PTS
6. Zdeno Chara, D 2001-06 299 51 146
7. Alexei Yashin, C 1993-01 504 218 491
8. Dany Heatley, LW 2005-09 317 180 362
9. Chris Phillips, D 1995-15 1,179 71 288
10. Mike Fisher, RW 1999-11 675 167 348
 

Embedded Image

Nos. 11 - 15

 
Player Years GP G PTS
11. Patrick Lalime, G 1999-04 283 2.32 .908
12. Craig Anderson, G 2010-17 272 2.62 .920
13. Martin Havlat, RW 2000-06 298 105 235
14. Radek Bonk, C 1995-04 689 152 399
15. Shawn McEachern, C 1996-02 454 142 304
 

Embedded Image

No. 16 - 20

 
Player Years GP G PTS
16. Kyle Turris, C 2011-17 369 105 246
17. Chris Neil, RW 2001-17 1,020 112 249
18. Mark Stone, RW 2012-17 228 71 172
19. Magnus Arvedson, LW 1997-03 393 92 210
20. Anton Volchenkov, D 2002-10 428 16 94
 

Embedded Image

Nos. 21 - 25

 
Player Years GP G PTS
21. Milan Michalek, LW 2009-16 412 115 224
22. Chris Kelly, RW 2003-17 514 79 185
23. Ron Tugnutt, G 1996-00 166 2.32 .906
24. Antoine Vermette, C 2003-09 359 80 167
25. Steve Duchesne, D 1995-97 140 31 83
 

 

 