Karl Alzner and the Montreal Canadiens have agreed on a five-year deal, worth roughly $4.5 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Contributor Aaron Ward.

The 28-year-old had a down year in 2016-17 with only three goals and 10 assists in 82 games, but was 13th among NHL defencemen with a plus-23 rating.

The Burnaby, BC native is coming off a four-year, $11.2 million deal signed in the 2013 offseason.

Alzner has spent his entire nine-year career with the Washington Capitals, originally being drafted by the team in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.