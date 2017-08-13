MIAMI — Major league RBI leader Nolan Arenado has left the Colorado Rockies' game at Miami after being hit on the left hand by an 88-mph fastball thrown by Vance Worley.

Arenado consulted with a trainer near the dugout before leaving the game in the fifth inning Sunday. He has 100 RBIs, including 16 game-winning RBIs, which also leads the majors.

The All-Star third baseman has missed only three games this season and is batting .311.

