The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers won't travel to Houston as planned because of torrential floodwaters that have engulfed the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

MLB has announced that the Rangers-Astros series set to begin on Tuesday will be moved to Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros will be considered the home team and bat last, the league said in a press release Monday afternoon. The league added that the status of the Astros' scheduled series against the New York Mets in Houston this weekend remains up in the air.

In the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008, MLB moved two games with the Chicago Cubs to Milwaukee, about 95 miles from Chicago, effectively making the contests home games for the Cubs. Chicago won both of those games, with Carlos Zambrano throwing a no-hitter in the first one, leaving the Astros furious about the move.

The Rangers and Astros were just the latest teams to change their travel plans because of the storm, which settled over the Texas coastline Saturday before sending devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city.

The NFL's Texans flew to Dallas after their preseason game Saturday in New Orleans instead of returning home and have said they'll stay there until conditions improve enough for them to come back to Houston. They'll practice at the suburban practice facility of the Cowboys on Monday and said they will provide details on their schedule for the rest of the week later.

They are scheduled to host the Cowboys at NRG Stadium on Thursday, but that game could be in jeopardy with massive flooding in the city and rain continuing to fall.

While in Dallas waiting out the storm, Texans star J.J. Watt started a fundraising page to help raise money for victims of the storm. By Sunday afternoon the page had already raised more than $110,000.

"It's very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help," Watt said in a video posted on Twitter.

The storm also raised questions about whether the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game between LSU and BYU can be played Saturday night at NRG Stadium. Doug Thornton, a New Orleans-based executive with SMG who oversees the Superdome, said that the Superdome is available on Saturday if needed.

"We hope they can play in Houston, but if they can't, we stand ready to help them out if they have to do something else. ... everybody feels confident we could host a game if we needed to," he said. "We just need some prior notice. ... by the end of Tuesday would be fine. But if they called Wednesday at noon (I'm) sure could find way."

NRG Stadium also is managed by SMG and Thornton said it hasn't been damaged but flooding around the stadium would make it difficult to get there.

"The facility is not going to be the issue," Thornton said. "It would be the workers and support services needed. Would there be sufficient support services to host a football game, staffing and things like that?"

The University of Houston's football team went to Austin on Friday, practiced there on Saturday and will resume practice Sunday on the University of Texas campus. It could make sense for the team to remain in Austin for the week with the Cougars scheduled to open the season on Saturday at Texas-San Antonio, which is just about 80 miles from Austin.

A team spokesman said Sunday that the team hadn't made any plans for the rest of the week yet.

Rice opened its season this weekend in Australia against Stanford. The Owls will arrive in Los Angeles from Australia on Monday morning at 8:30 and said Sunday they'll decide if they can travel to Houston when they arrive there.