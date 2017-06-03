ARLINGTON, Texas — Carlos Beltran had three hits and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros extended their major league-best winning streak to nine in a row, beating the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night.

Jose Altuve also had three hits for Houston, including a key solo homer to lead off the ninth.

At 40-16, the Astros have the best record in the majors and their best start in franchise history. They are 14 games ahead in the AL West over two-time defending division champion Texas, which is 3-10 since a 10-game winning streak that is still the longest in the majors this season.

Six Astros pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, which came only nine days after Rangers hitters matched an MLB record for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts against five Boston pitchers.