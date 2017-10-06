Restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou is flying to Switzerland to skate with Swiss team Lugano, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie reports Athanasiou has not yet signed a contract or made any commitments to the team, and will assess his options once he begins skating.

Athanasiou and the Detroit Red Wings have yet to come to terms on a new contract after the 23-year-old had 18 goals and 11 assists in 64 games last year.

The 2012 fourth-round pick is reportedly looking for a contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million while the Red Wings are standing firm on a $1.9 milion average annual value contract.

The two sides had reportedly talked as recently as this week, but according to Red Wings GM Ken Holland, no contract is close.