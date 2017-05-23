The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that three members of their 2016-17 coaching staff will not return next season.

The Avalanche, who finished with an NHL-worst 48 points this season, have dismissed assistants Tim Army and Dave Farrish, and goalie coach Francois Allaire.

Army spent the past six seasons with the Avalanche, while Farrish served for two years with the team. Allaire joined the Avalanche in 2013.

Jared Bednar, who was hired as head coach after Patrick Roy's surprising resignation last season, remains as head coach.