The Colorado Avalanche have signed 2012 first-overall pick Nail Yakupov.

According to multiple reports, it's a one-year contract worth $875,000.

Yakupov was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer until the St. Louis Blues decided not to qualify the 23-year-old forward.

Yakupov scored three goals and added six assists over 40 games with the Blues in 2016-17, his first with the club. Yakupov didn't appear in any playoff games.

The Russian was selected by the Edmonton Oilers first overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but has yet to live up to expectations. After four seasons in Edmonton, the Oilers traded Yakupov to the Blues in October 2016 for forward Zach Pochiro and a third-round pick.

He has 53 goals and 67 assists over 292 career games with the Oilers and Blues.

Yakupov is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract.