The Colorado Avalanche are closing on a trade to send Jarome Iginla to the Los Angeles Kings, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Iginla, 39, has netted eight goals and 10 assists over 61 games this season, his third with the Avalanche.

Still pending a trade call, so nothing official, but am told LA Kings and Colorado Avalanche finalizing a Jarome Iginla trade — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

The 21-year veteran signed a three-year, $16 million with Colorado on July 1, 2014 after spending a single season with the Boston Bruins in 2013-14.

He had previously stated he was open to waiving his no-trade clause to play for a contender.

Iginla spent the vast majority of his career with the Calgary Flames, playing 16 seasons in the Alberta city from 1996 to 2013. He won the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2002. In the 2004 playoffs, Iginla produced 22 points over 26 games as the sixth-seeded Flames made an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. The captain was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Trade Deadline in 2013.

Iginla won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Games.

The Edmonton native has 619 goals and 672 assists over 1,535 career games with the Flames, Penguins, Bruins and Avalanche. Iginla has 37 goals and 31 assists over 81 career playoff games in the NHL.