DENVER — Francois Beauchemin scored with 1:14 left in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth straight loss with a 3-2 victory on Thursday night.

Nathan MacKinnon and Rene Bourque also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 25 saves. The Avalanche picked up their second straight win for just the fourth time this season.

The Devils avoided a third straight shutout but fell to 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. Taylor Hall and Stefan Noesen scored for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider stopped 19 shots.

Beauchemin broke a tie when he scored off his own rebound for his third goal of the season.