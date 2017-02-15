Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says firing Michel Therrien as head coach was a difficult decision but a necessary one for the good of the organization.

"Michel and I worked very closely together over the past five years," Bergevin told a news conference at the team's practice arena Wednesday.

"We fought some big battles and experienced strong emotions together ... our working relationship has always been marked by intensity, sincerity and emotion and our meeting yesterday was no different.

"That being said, I've reached the conclusion we were at a turning point and that is why I decided to make this change in the club's best interests."

Bergevin called Therrien's replacement, Claude Julien, one of the best coaches in the NHL and the ideal man to turn around the slumping franchise.

Julien, who coached the Canadiens between 2003 and 2006, became available when he was fired in his 10th season with the Boston Bruins last week. It's believed some other teams were also interested in the 56-year-old coach.

The Canadiens opened the season with a 13-1-1 mark but have been listless over the last two months and have a 2-6-1 record in their last nine games.

There was fear of another collapse like last season, when the club was in first place but went on to miss the playoffs after star goalie Carey Price was injured.