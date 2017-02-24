The St. Louis Blues have signed centre Patrik Berglund to a five-year, $19.25 million contract.

The deal holds an average annual value of $3.85 million and, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, includes a partial no-trade clause.

The 28-year-old Berglund has netted 17 goals and added seven assists over 60 games with the Blues this season, his ninth year with the club.

Berglund is in the final year of a three-year, $11.1 million contract he signed with the Blues in 2014.

The Swede, who was selected by St. Louis 25th overall in the 2006 Draft, has 145 goals and 141 assists over 615 career games with the Blues. He's also added 10 goals and 12 helpers over 49 playoff games.