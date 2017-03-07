Bettman: "Coyotes cannot and will not remain in Glendale"

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman wants a change of scenery for the Arizona Coyotes.

Bettman wrote a letter to the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday and was adamant that the Coyotes cannot be profitable at their current location, the Gila River Arena in Glendale.

“The Coyotes current location is not economically capable of supporting a successful NHL franchise, Bettman wrote in the letter. "For the past 15 years a succession of ownership groups have tried everything imaginable to make the Glendale location financial sustainable. Our combined efforts have all yielded the same result - a consistent economic loss.

"The simple truth: The Arizona Coyotes must have a new arena location to succeed. The Coyotes cannot and will not remain in Glendale.”

The Coyotes are 23-35-7 this season and sit last in the Pacific Division. Arizona hasn't made the playoffs since 2012.