Brian Campbell is hanging up his skates after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Campbell told WGN Radio 720 in Chicago on Monday he had retired from hockey at the age of 38.

The defenceman was an unrestricted free agent this summer and coming off a five-goal, 17-point season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

A four-time All-Star, Campbell won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010.

The Blackhawks announced Campbell would be joining the team's front office with a role in marketing, community and youth hockey initiatives.

"I'm excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life," Campbell said in a team release. "I'm grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I'm thankful for this new opportunity."

He began his career as a sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres and went to play 1,082 NHL games with the Sabres, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks and Blackhawks.

Campbell owns 87 career goals and 504 points. He played last season on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and averaged 18:26 of ice time in 80 games.