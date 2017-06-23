The Chicago Blackhawks have reacquired forward Brandon Saad from the Columbus Blue Jackets two years after trading him to the team, sending forward Artemi Panarin to Columbus in exchange.

The Blackhawks also acquired goalie Anton Forsberg and a fifth round pick in 2018 from the Blue Jackets and send forward Tyler Motte and a sixth round pick this year to Columbus.

The deal comes on the heals of the Blackhawks shipping defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defencemen Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin.

Saad has played with the Blue Jackets the past two seasons after the team acquired him from the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old finished with 24 goals and 29 assists in 82 games for Columbus last season. Originally a second round pick by the Blackhawks, Saad has 107 goals and 125 assists in 368 career games, split between the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets.

Panarin finished with 31 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for the Blackhawks last season, his second in Chicago. The Russian native has 61 goals and 90 assists in 162 games in the NHL since coming over from the KHL.

"We thank Artemi for the immediate impact he made on our lineup during his seamless transition to the NHL," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a release. "His rookie year will always rank among the best in franchise history and his exciting style of play provided many memorable moments for our fans during his two seasons as a member of the team. Tyler has a bright future in this league and we appreciate his contributions and hard work he put in. We wish them both success in Columbus."

Both Saad and Panarin have annual average value of $6 million per season. Panarin has two years left on his deal while Saad has four.

"Artemi Panarin was the best rookie in the NHL two years ago, a second team All-Star this past season and is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "There is a cost to adding a player like Artemi, as well as a very good NHL prospect in Tyler Motte, but we believe this is a very good move for our team. We wish Brandon and Anton well and thank them for their contributions to our organization."

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the trade was partly motivated by cost certainty for the Blackhawks. Panarin and Hjalmarsson's contracts are up in two years and the Blackhawks don't think they'd be able re-sign them. Saad is locked in for four more years and Murphy has five years left on his deal.

McKenzie also reports GM Bowman thinks Saad is as good offensively as Panarin 5-on-5, but will miss Panarin on the power play. Bowman is a big fan of Murphy, however. Murphy was selected 20th overall by the Coyotes in 2011. The 24-year-old had two goals and 15 assists in 77 games for Arizona last year and has 13 goals and 36 assists in 258 career games, all with the Coyotes.

