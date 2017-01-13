TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a $1,125,000 deal for 2017 with left-hander Aaron Loup, avoiding arbitration.

Toronto exchanged arbitration figures with right-hander Marcus Stroman. The team offered $3.1 million and Stroman asked for $3.4 million.

Back from a torn knee ligament that sidelined him for most of 2015, Stroman was Toronto's opening day starter last year and went 9-10 with a 4.37 ERA in 32 starts. He made $515,900 last season.

Loup was 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 60 games in 2015 but started last season on the disabled list with a strained left forearm and didn't pitch his first game for the Blue Jays until May 28. Loup was demoted to the minors for a month in mid-July and finished with a 5.02 ERA in 21 relief appearances.