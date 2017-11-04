In a move that almost everybody saw coming, the Toronto Blue Jays have declined outfielder Jose Bautista's option for the 2018 season.

After informing Jose Bautista in September that they would not pick up his 2018 option, the Blue Jays made it official today & declined it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 4, 2017

The move officially makes him a free agent.

This comes after the Blue Jays reportedly told Bautista in September that they would not be picking up his $17 million option.

Last season was a struggle for the 37-year-old. In 157 games, Bautista hit just .203 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI.

If Saturday's move is the official end to Bautista's career as a Blue Jay, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the top players in franchise history.

He made the All-Star Team every year from 2010 to 2015 and led the league in home runs in 2010 (54) and 2011 (43).

He has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting four times.