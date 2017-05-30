Phillips still believes Blue Jays will make the playoffs

Mat Latos has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays according to the Buffalo Bisons, their Triple-A affiliate.

With Mat Latos' release, #Bisons rotation is now Luis Santos, Brett Oberholtzer, Jarrett Grube, TJ House and Cesar Valdez. #BlueJays — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) May 30, 2017

Apparently, news of Mat Latos being released was tucked away in Bisons’ game notes.

We call that unceremonious where I come from. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 30, 2017

Latos was 0-1 in three starts with the Blue Jays this year. He surrendered 19 hits and 11 runs over 15 innings of work, good for an ERA of 6.60.

The 29-year-old had much better numbers over six appearances in Triple-A this season, posting an ERA of 3.81 while striking out 24 batters over 26 innings.

He was not on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster at the time of his release.