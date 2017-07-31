2h ago
Blue Jays trade reliever Smith to Indians
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians, Toronto announced Monday.
News of the deal was first reported by Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
The Blue Jays received minor leaguers Thomas Pannone (LHP) and Samad Taylor (2B) in exchange for Smith.
The 33-year-old Smith was in his first season with Toronto. In 38 appearances, he recorded a 3.28 ERA along with a 3-0 record.
Besides the Indians, Smith has played for five other clubs.