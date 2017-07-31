The Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians, Toronto announced Monday.

News of the deal was first reported by Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Source: Joe Smith to #Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Two lower level minor leaguers in return. https://t.co/NRLNPdUPFq — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 31, 2017

The Blue Jays received minor leaguers Thomas Pannone (LHP) and Samad Taylor (2B) in exchange for Smith.

Indians send minor leaguers LHP Tom Pannone and SS Samad Taylor to Toronto for Joe Smith. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 31, 2017

The 33-year-old Smith was in his first season with Toronto. In 38 appearances, he recorded a 3.28 ERA along with a 3-0 record.

Besides the Indians, Smith has played for five other clubs.