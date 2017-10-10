St. Louis Blues forward Robert Bortuzzo picked up a four-minute double-minor for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson on Monday.

Bortuzzo started the play by cross-checking Nelson into the ice from behind, and then cross-checked him twice more as he tried to get up.

Shortly after the Blues' 3-2 overtime win, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Bortuzzo had been fined $3,091.40 for the infraction - the maximum allowed under the CBA.

Bortuzzo, 28, now owns 10 penalty minutes through three games this season. He logged 14:05 of ice time in Monday's game.

Nelson, who was not injured on the play, was on the ice for 11:11 in the loss.