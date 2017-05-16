Mike Yeo will be the lone familiar face behind the bench for the St. Louis Blues next season.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced Tuesday assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson, and Ty Conklin all would not return to the Blue staff next season.

The purge leaves Yeo and video coach Sean Ferell as the team's only remaining coaches.

“I would like to thank Ray, Steve, Rick and Ty for their service to the Blues and wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future,” said Armstrong. “Mike Yeo and I will work together in the offseason to fill the coaching vacancies for next season.”

All four coaches served under Ken Hitchcock before Yeo was promoted to head coach Feb. 1, when Hitchcock was fired by the Blues.

Bennett had been a member of the Blues coaching staff since 2006, while Thomas and Wilson both joined the team last June. Conklin, the team's goalie development coach, was hired in 2013.

The Blues surged down the stretch to finish 46-29-7 and claim the third spot in the Central Division. The Blues reached the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Nashville in six games.