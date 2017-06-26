The Reporters: Big names ready to be bought in free agency

The St. Louis Blues decided not to extend a qualifying offer to former No. 1 pick Nail Yakupov, and as a result, will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

#stlblues extend QO's to five players. Nail Yakupov not one of them — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 26, 2017

The Blues extended qualifying offers to five restricted free agents including Colton Parayko, Magnus Paajarvi, Oskar Sundqvist, Petteri Lindbohm and Jordan Binnington, but not Yakupov.

The 23-year-old forward scored three goals and added six assists over 40 games with the Blues in 2016-17, his first with the club. Yakupov didn't appear in any playoff games.

The Russian was selected by the Edmonton Oilers first overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but has yet to live up to expectations. After four seasons in Edmonton, the Oilers traded Yakupov to the Blues in October 2016 for forward Zach Pochiro and a third-round pick.

He has 53 goals and 67 assists over 292 career games with the Oilers and Blues.

Yakupov is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract.