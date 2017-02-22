Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has had a follow-up procedure on his right hip, the team announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old native of Rochester, New York is out indefinitely, but Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Bolts general manager Steve Yzerman doesn't expect him back for the regular season.

#tblightning GM Steve Yzerman doesn't expect Callahan back during regular season. Good news is labrum is in tact, more of scar tissue issue — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) February 22, 2017

The procedure was performed on Tuesday in New York City. The original surgery - to repair a labral tear - took place last June.

Callahan, in his 11th National Hockey League season, has been limited to just 18 games. He has two goals and a pair of assists this season.