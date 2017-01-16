1h ago
Bolts' Callahan (LBI) out four weeks
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Ryan Callahan for the next month due to a lower-body injury.
The club announced Sunday the 31-year-old is expected to miss four weeks.
Callahan was injured on Jan. 7 playing against the Philadelphia Flyers and missed the team's previous three games.
The former captain of the New York Rangers owns two goals and two assists in 18 games this season. He missed 15 games earlier this season, also due to a lower-body injury.
In 638 games, Callahan owns 174 goals and 351 points.
The Lightning (20-20-4) currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with 44 points.