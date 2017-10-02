17m ago
Booth lands one-year deal with Red Wings
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)
The Detroit Red Wings have signed veteran forward David Booth to a one-year contract after a successful professional tryout with the team.
Booth has played the last two seasons in the KHL. In 2016-17 with Omsk Avangard, the forward had four goals and eight points in 19 games played.
The 32-year-old posted one assist in five preseason games last month.
He owns 10 seasons in the NHL experience with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Maple Leafs. Over 502 career games, Booth has scored 120 goals and added 111 assists.
A native of Detroit, Booth spent four years playing collegiate hockey at Michigan State.
Booth is the third player to land a contract off a PTO this season, joining Jimmy Hayes and Scottie Upshall.