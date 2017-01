The deadline for Major League Baseball teams and arbitration eligible players to exchange figures is Friday. As that time approaches, many of the players and teams are reportedly avoiding the process by agreeing to deals.



Jackie Bradley Jr + Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. avoids arbitration with $3.6M deal. #Redsox — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 13, 2017



AJ Ramos + Marlins

Aj Ramos, marlins settle at $6.55M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Alex Wilson + Tigers

Alex Wilson agrees to a $1.175M deal to avoid arbitration with #Tigers. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 13, 2017

Kevin Kiermaier + Rays

Kevin kiermaier, rays settle at $2.975M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Zach McAllister + Indians

#Indians RHP Zack McAllister has agreed to $1.825 million contract for 2017. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 13, 2017



Xavier Cedeno + Rays

Xavier Cedeno, Rays settle at $1.3M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Travis d'Arnaud + Mets

Travis d'Armaud, mets settle at $1.875M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Tim Beckham + Rays

Tim Beckham, Rays settle at 885K — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Billy Hamilton + Reds

Billy hamilton, reds settle at $2.625M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Jordy Mercer + Pirates

Jordy mercer, pirates settle at $4.325M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Didi Gregorius + Yankees