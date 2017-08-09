ANAHEIM, Calif. — Parker Bridwell, a right-hander the Angels picked up simply for cash in mid-April from the Orioles, came back to haunt his former team Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory for Los Angeles over Baltimore.

Bridwell (6-1) went seven strong innings, holding the Orioles to one run and six hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. The Angels are 10-1 this season in games started by Bridwell.

Jeremy Hellickson (7-6) was matching Bridwell until running into trouble in the seventh. He had retired 10 straight in the 1-1 game when the Angels chased him with four consecutive hits.

Luis Valbuena doubled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron singled in another.

Cron opened the game's scoring in the second. After Andrelton Simmons singled and stole second, Cron lined an RBI hit to left.

The Orioles tied it in the fifth. Tim Beckham singled, took third on a double by Seth Smith and scored on Caleb Joseph's single, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Bridwell, 26, avoided further damage with a groundout, strikeout and getting Manny Machado to line out to Mike Trout in centre.

Rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton gave up a solo home run in the ninth to Joseph but got the final out to collect his first career save.

Hellickson was charged with three runs, six hits and a walk. He struck out nine. It was his second start for the Orioles after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manager Mike Scioscia and designated hitter Albert Pujols were both ejected in the sixth after arguing a strikeout called on a checked swing. It was the first ejection for both this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Plan to activate DH Mark Trumbo (right rib cage strain) from the disabled list for Wednesday's game against the Angels. He last played on July 29.

Angels: Third baseman Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mild oblique strain. He is expected to be out two to three weeks. . RHP Matt Shoemaker underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his compressed radial nerve. He is out for the season. . Scioscia said Andrew Heaney (Tommy John surgery), who has made five rehab appearances, could make his next start with the Angels.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-7, 5.15 ERA) hopes to continue his recent turnaround in the series finale against the Angels. Gausman is 3-0 with a 0.65 ERA in his last four starts.

Angels: RHP Troy Scribner (1-0, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to make the second start of his career against the Orioles. He allowed five runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start Friday against the Athletics.

___

https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball