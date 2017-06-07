53m ago
Burke: Flames could move without new rink
TSN.ca Staff
The Calgary Flames could relocate without a new arena, team president Brian Burke said on Wednesday during a speech at the Canadian Club in Calgary.
Burke's remarks come on the heels of an April 24 vote at Calgary city council that essentially shelved CalgaryNEXT, an ambitious public-private sports complex proposal that would have seen a new arena for the Flames and a new stadium for the Calgary Stampeders.
Burke said he was surprised that the city didn't thank the team when CalgaryNEXT was proposed in 2015.
"We have the nicest building built in 1983 and it was subsequently flooded," Burke said of the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Burke noted that he doesn't believe that taxpayers in any one area are smarter than another, but wondered why leaders in Calgary felt smarter than those in Edmonton or Winnipeg, two cities who recently completed new taxpayer-funded arenas.
On top of the admission the team could leave without a new arena, Burke said that he believed the team would find a place in which to relocate.