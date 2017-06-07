The Calgary Flames could relocate without a new arena, team president Brian Burke said on Wednesday during a speech at the Canadian Club in Calgary.

Ok. Brian Burke just said the thing that the Flames said they wouldn't say. Told season ticket holder the Flames could leave w/o new rink. — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

Burke's remarks come on the heels of an April 24 vote at Calgary city council that essentially shelved CalgaryNEXT, an ambitious public-private sports complex proposal that would have seen a new arena for the Flames and a new stadium for the Calgary Stampeders.

Brian Burke speaking to Cdn. Club. Says when Flames proposed Calgary Next, he's surprised city didn't say thank you pic.twitter.com/JOo2jDLKMQ — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

Burke said he was surprised that the city didn't thank the team when CalgaryNEXT was proposed in 2015.

"We have the nicest building built in 1983 and it was subsequently flooded" - Burke on the Saddledome which can TOTALLY HEAR HIM RIGHT NOW! — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

"We have the nicest building built in 1983 and it was subsequently flooded," Burke said of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Burke says he doesn't think a group of taxpayers in one area is smarter than those in another, they just choose differently. — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

He's referring to taxpayer funded facilities in Edm and Wpg among others. Doesn't know why our city leaders thinks they're smarter then them — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

Burke noted that he doesn't believe that taxpayers in any one area are smarter than another, but wondered why leaders in Calgary felt smarter than those in Edmonton or Winnipeg, two cities who recently completed new taxpayer-funded arenas.

Burke also says Flames would be able find a place to relocate to. — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) June 7, 2017

On top of the admission the team could leave without a new arena, Burke said that he believed the team would find a place in which to relocate.