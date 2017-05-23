Have the Senators had a flawed approach to the Penguins?

Ryan Dzingel will draw back in to the Ottawa Senators lineup in Game 6, replacing Tommy Wingels.

Dzingel is without a point in four games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final. He sat in Game 5.

Wingels is also without a point in four games in the series. He sat in Game 3.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher would only commit to those two lineup decisions Tuesday morning, but did announce both Alex Burrows and Mark Borowiecki are both out.

Borowiecki remained on the ice with Wingels well after Kelly and White left Tuesday's optional skate, while Burrows did not take the ice.

Boucher said he is 50/50 on going with seven defenceman or sticking with the typical six.

Boucher said Chris Kelly and Colin White could draw into the lineup, but those decisons will be made in warmups.

Kelly, 36, has yet to appear in a playoff game this season since dressing on April 21 in the Senators' first round series against the Boston Bruins. Kelly scored five goals and added seven assists while appearing in all 82 regular-season games.

White, 20, has yet to appear in a game this postseason. He appeared in two games with the Senators during the regular season after spending the year at Boston College.