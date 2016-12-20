Former NHL forwards Gregory Campbell and Mason Raymond and Montreal Canadiens prospect Zach Fucale are among the 23 players chosen to represent Canada at the 2016 Spengler Cup.

The lineup, led behind the bench by Luke Richardson, also includes five members from last year's team, with Chris DiDomenico, Cory Emmerton, Drew MacIntyre, James Sheppard and Daniel Vukovic returning to the tournament in Davos, Switzerland.

The remaining 18 players include goaltender Jordan Cooke, defencemen Mark Flood, Chay Genoway, Brandon Gormley, Shaun Heshka, Shaone Morrisonn, Maxim Noreau and Blake Parlett along with forwards Andrew Ebbett, Colby Genoway, Dustin Jeffrey, David McIntyre, Jacob Micflikier, Marc-Antoine Pouliot and Nick Spaling.

Canada has captured the Spengler Cup 13 times, with their last championship won in 2015.

Canada will open the tournament on Boxing Day at 2pm et against HC Dinamo Minsk on TSN5. TSN is scheduled to broadcast all 11 games from the preliminary round right through until the championship game on New Year's Eve.