METEPEC, Mexico — Canada advanced to the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs by beating Chile in the final of the Americas Zone Group I event on Saturday.

Canada, which closed out round robin with a 3-0 record, remained undefeated in the competition with a 2-0 win over Chile.

Fed Cup rookie Katherine Sebov of Toronto won her third straight singles match of the week 6-2, 6-2 over Barbara Galtican in 59 minutes, then Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., sealed the win for Canada with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Daniela Seguel.

The 16-year-old Andreescu went undefeated in her Fed Cup debut, winning four singles matches and two more in doubles.

"The risk to go with a young team paid off," said Sylvain Bruneau, captain of the Canadian Fed Cup team. "The girls really outdid themselves and honestly, they played even better than I expected. They were impeccable all week."

The World Group II playoffs will be held in April. Canada will find out its opponent and the location of the tie on Tuesday when the official draw takes place.