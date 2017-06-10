PARIS — Top-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine beat Olesya Pervushina and Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to capture the French Open junior girls doubles title.

It's the second straight Grand Slam title for Andreescu and Branstine, who also won the Australian Open in January. The Canadian duo won the match in 57 minutes.

The junior girls doubles success follows Gabriela Dabrowski's victory with Indian partner Rohan Bopanna on Thursday in the mixed doubles final. Canada has now been represented in the finals of seven straight Slams between the pros and juniors since the U.S. Open in September 2015.

The last time Canadians captures more than one title at a Grand Slam was in 2012 at Wimbledon with Eugenie Bouchard taking the girls singles and doubles and Filip Peliwo winning boys singles.