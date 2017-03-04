Canada's women to play for bronze at USA Sevens after semifinal loss to Australia

LAS VEGAS — Canada's women's sevens team will play for the bronze medal at the USA Sevens after losing to Australia 26-19 in the cup semifinals Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was the second straight tournament the teams met in the cup semifinals after Canada beat Australia last month at the Sydney Sevens.

Canada advanced to the USA Sevens cup semifinals after an impressive 33-0 win over France early Saturday morning.

The quarter-final win over France was Canada's seventh straight win on the series, their longest win streak in World Rugby Women's Sevens Series history.

Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry moved into first place all-time in World Rugby Women's Sevens Series scoring with 690 points.

Canada will play the United States for the bronze medal.