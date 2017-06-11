Canada to honour former captain on Sept. 2

TORONTO — The Canadian men's soccer team will host Jamaica at Toronto's BMO Field on Sept. 2.

The CSA will honour former captain Paul Stalteri prior to the match. Stalteri, now coach of the national under-17 side, is being inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame this year.

The September game will be the first for the Canadian men at BMO Field since Sept. 4, 2015, when Canada beat Belize 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Canada is currently ranked 109th in the world, compared to No. 79 for Jamaica.

The two have met 19 times with Canada sporting an 8-5-6 record. Jamaica won the last time they met, 1-0 at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.