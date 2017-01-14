Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw was ejected after a blindside hit on New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast late in the first period of Saturday night's matchup.

Shaw, who hasn't played since December due to a concussion, was charged with an interference major and totalled 22 penalty minutes for his infraction.

Fast collected the puck in the defensive zone, turned up ice and sent a breakout pass through the neutral zone to Michael Grabner. Shaw, a few feet away, curled along the blue line and collided with the unsuspecting winger.

Shaw was suspended for three preseason games in September 2016 for boarding on Washington Capitals prospect Connor Hobbs.