Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said Tuesday he won't return to the ice until he's 100 per cent, but expects to return to game action soon.

Price said he would "absolutely" be playing if the Canadiens were in the playoffs and reiterated the injury has nothing to do with the devastating knee injury which forced to him miss almost the entire 2015-16 season.

He said the injury has sidelined him longer than expected due to the nature of his position.

Price said the injury occurred in warm-ups against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 2. He allowed five goals on 26 shots in that game and was ruled out for the team's next game a day later.

The 30-year-old said he had expected to return within a two-week frame of the injury, but he hasn't been progressing as hoped.

Price did not skate Tuesday and the team said he will also take Wednesday off. Price said that decision was made because his injury was not getting better.

He posted a 3-7-1 record to start the season with an .877 save percentage and a 3.77 goals against average. The Canadiens have won four of their past five games since Price's injury, largely due to the play of AHL call-up Charlie Lindgren. Lindgren is 3-1 with a .964 save percentage and a 1.24 goals against average.

“Charlie's playing great, and it's definitely buying me more time,” Price said Tuesday.

Lindgren will start for the Canadiens again Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.