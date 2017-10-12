The Montreal Canadiens have waived defenceman Mark Streit four games into his second stint with the team.

Streit, 39, played in two games Canadiens this season, going minus-2 without a point. He joined the team on a one-year, $700,000 contract in July.

Placing Streit on waivers was likely done to clear a spot on the 23-man roster for David Schlemko. Schlemko, acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights in June, could make his season debut Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A veteran of 786 career games, Streit owns 96 goals and 434 points with the Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers and Penguins.

He was selected by the Canadiens in the ninth round of the 2004 NHL Draft. His first stint in Montreal ended in 2008.

Marek Hrivik was also placed on waivers Thursday by the Calgary Flames.