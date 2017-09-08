The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout contract.

Upshall, 33, scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 73 games with the St. Louis Blues last season. He was held without a point in 11 playoff games.

A first-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2002, Upshall spent four seasons with the Florida Panthers before joining the Blues in 2015.

He owns 131 goals and 266 points in 696 games over his NHL career.

Ryan White will also attend Canucks camp on a PTO.