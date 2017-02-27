1h ago
Capitals acquire Shattenkirk from Blues
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Capitals have acquired defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk and goaltender Pheonix Copley from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forwards Zach Sanford and Brad Malone, the Capitals’ first-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft and a conditional draft pick.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Shattenkirk is expected to be in the Capitals' lineup tomorrow in New York against the Rangers.
Shattenkirk, 28, has scored 11 goals and added 31 assists in 61 games this season. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Last season, Shattenkirk scored a career-high 14 goals and added 30 assists in 72 games. He added two goals and nine assists in 20 playoff games.
Shattenkirk was traded to the Blues by the Colorado Avalanche as a rookie in 2011 and has been with the club since. He was drafted 14th overall by the Avalanche in 2007 Draft.
The right-hand shot owns a $4.25 million cap hit this season.