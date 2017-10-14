The Washington Capitals placed veteran defenceman Matt Niskanen on long term injured reserve Saturday.

Niskanen, 30, is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The former Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins blueliner has an assist in five games for the Caps this year.

In a corresponding roster move, the team recalled defenceman Madison Bowey their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Bowey, 22, was in his third year with the Bears.