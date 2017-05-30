Do the Capitals need to move on from Ovechkin?

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan says trading Alex Ovechkin right now doesn't make sense "from an organizational point of view," but he would consider moving his captain "maybe at some point if there's a legitimate hockey deal that came available."

"People are looking for a major solution to what we have going on," MacLellan said. "I think part of it is they watch certain things in his game and then it shows up and they say, 'That's not acceptable.' But he's a big part of our franchise, a big part of our history. He's been a big part of where we're at as an organization and just to casually say, 'Let's trade him for what for who?' I don't think it makes sense from an organizational point of view. Maybe at some point if there's a legitimate hockey deal that came available, but I don't know that that's where we're at right now. I just think he's got a history here, he's a big part of this franchise and he'll continue to be going forward."

MacLellan made the remarks on Tuesday at the team's end-of-season media availability. The GM also noted that there are no plans to strip the 31-year-old Ovechkin of the captaincy.

Ovechkin's 33 goals this past season were his lowest in a full 82-game season in six years. He added five goals and eight assists in 13 postseason contests that saw the President's Trophy-winning Caps bow out of the playoffs in the second round to the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals have not advanced past the second round of the playoffs since a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1998.

MacLellan also noted that there will be no changes behind the bench. Though Barry Trotz is entering the final season of his contract, he will not be offered an extension at this time.

Trotz going into last year of deal. MacLellan said no talk of extension for him yet. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 30, 2017

While MacLellan doesn't anticipate any personnel changes, he believes changes must be made going forward, both from a coaching and players' perspective.

Mac: There are things "I need to hold people accountable for & make changes going forward both on the players side & on the coaching side." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 30, 2017

The team would also like to retain impending unrestricted free agent forward T.J. Oshie, but cap space could be an issue.

MacLellan says salary cap will play big role in offseason plans. If NHLPA uses escalator at cap at $77M, good shot at re-signing Oshie... — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 30, 2017

But there was no mention of free agent defencemen Kevin Shattenkirk or Karl Alzner when MacLellan listed his top four defencemen: Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt and Dmitry Orlov.

MacLellan referred to a top four with Niskanen, Carlson, Schmidt and Orlov multiple times. So, bye Alzner. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 30, 2017

An impending RFA, Orlov is reportedly in talks with Kontinental Hockey League team CSKA Moscow, but MacLellan said he's open to a long-term extension for the rearguard, along with winger Evgeny Kuznetsov.

MacLellan is open to long-term deals for both Kuznetsov and Orlov. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 30, 2017

Orlov, 25, had six goals and 27 assists in all 82 games this past season. His 19:32 of ice time a night was fifth among Caps blueliners.