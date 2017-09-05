Wilson: It was fun to come home to Toronto and play the villain

Jyrki Jokipakka will spend training camp with the Washington Capitals this month on a professional tryout contract.

The defenceman has spent time with the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators over the past two seasons.

Jokipakka scored one goal and posted six points in 41 games with the Flames and Senators last season. He was traded from Calgary to Ottawa as the Flames acquired forward Curtis Lazar.

The 26-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick of the Stars in 2011. He was moved from the Stars to the Flames in exchange for Kris Russell.

Jokipakka owns three goals and 28 points in 150 career games.