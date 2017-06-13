1h ago
Cards officially release SS Peralta
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran shortstop Jhonny Peralta is now on the open market as a free agent after the St. Louis Cardinals officially released him Tuesday morning.
Peralta was designated for assignment on Friday.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today says he should garner plenty of interest from several teams.
The 35-year-old Peralta has seen limited action this season, hitting just .204 with no RBIs or home runs over 21 games.
The three-time All-Star is in his fourth season with the Cards.