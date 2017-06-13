Veteran shortstop Jhonny Peralta is now on the open market as a free agent after the St. Louis Cardinals officially released him Tuesday morning.

Peralta was designated for assignment on Friday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today says he should garner plenty of interest from several teams.

Jhonny Peralta has been given his unconditional release by #STLCards, and is expected to draw interest from several teams now that he's free — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 13, 2017

The 35-year-old Peralta has seen limited action this season, hitting just .204 with no RBIs or home runs over 21 games.

The three-time All-Star is in his fourth season with the Cards.