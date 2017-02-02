LOS ANGELES — Jeff Carter scored two goals and Peter Budaj earned his sixth shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' fourth consecutive victory, 5-0 over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Marian Gaborik also scored during Los Angeles' three-goal first period, and Dustin Brown and Dwight King added third-period goals in the Kings' first win over the Avalanche in four tries.

Budaj made 22 saves in the longtime Avalanche goalie's 17th career shutout for Los Angeles, which has ramped up its playoff push with back-to-back victories after hosting the All-Star Game.

Spencer Martin stopped 35 shots in the 21-year-old prospect's third NHL appearance for the league-worst Avalanche, who have lost nine straight and 19 of 21.